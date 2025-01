Kastelic (upper body) won't play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Kastelic remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He has contributed four goals, 12 points, 53 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 167 hits and 81 PIM across 43 appearances this season. Vinni Lettieri will replace Kastelic in Tuesday's lineup.