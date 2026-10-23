Kastelic scored a goal Thursday in a 6-0 win over the Predators. He fired four shots.

Kastelic toils on Boston's fourth line, where he has been quite productive. He has two goals, four assists, 13 shots, 24 hits and 11 blocked shots in 11 contests this season. Kastelic's best season came last year when he delivered 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists), 140 PIM, 215 hits, 100 shot and a sparkling 60.8 shooting percentage (343 face-off wins). He's ahead of that pace this season, at least with the offensive production.