Kastelic registered an assist and four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Kastelic signed a three-year extension with the Bruins on Friday to solidify his place in the team's bottom six. He snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper Sunday, though he remains fairly limited on offense. The 25-year-old forward has a career-high 12 points with 48 shots on net, 76 PIM, 158 hits and a plus-4 rating over 41 appearances, serving as an enforcer while averaging 11:26 of ice time per game.