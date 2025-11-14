Kastelic scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Kastelic has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. The 26-year-old has moved into a third-line role this season after starting on the fourth line. He's at seven points, 24 shots on net, 39 hits, 23 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 19 appearances. He won't offer a ton of offense, but he makes up for it with some category coverage that gives him appeal in deeper fantasy formats.