Kastelic scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kastelic has scored in back-to-back contests after going 15 games without a goal. The 26-year-old now has career highs in goals (eight) and points (15) through 48 appearances this season. He's added plenty of grit in a bottom-six role, logging 126 hits, 99 PIM and 43 blocked shots. There's room for him to contribute in deep fantasy formats.