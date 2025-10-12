Kastelic scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Kastelic doubled the Bruins' lead with a slap shot midway through the second period, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead, and he later assisted on Sean Kuraly's empty-netter in the final seconds of the contest. These were the first two points of the season for Kastelic, but considering his bottom-six role and the fact he had a career-high 14 points in 61 games in 2024-25, he shouldn't be much of a fantasy contributor again in 2025-26 outside of category-based formats that value physical stats, such as hits and blocked shots. He had 218 hits in 2024-25 and is up to five in three games in 2025-26.