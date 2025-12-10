Kastelic scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Kastelic found the back of the net through a deflection in the second period and with a wrister in the final frame. This was his first two-goal outing of the season, and a fourth-line forward who doesn't see time on the power play, his upside isn't very high. He does bring value in leagues that reward physicality traits. Aside from notching six goals, Kastelic also averages 2.5 hits and 1.1 blocked shots per game.