Kastelic (upper body), as expected, won't return during the 2024-25 campaign, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports Thursday.

Considering Kastelic was previously deemed out indefinitely, the news that he won't return this year shouldn't come as a surprise. Prior to his absence, the 26-year-old center had managed just one point in his last 17 outings. With his season over, Kastelic will end the year with five goals and nine helpers in 61 games. Kastelic will be a restricted free agent this summer and will need a new contract before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.