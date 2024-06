The Senators traded Kastelic (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick to the Bruins in exchange for Linus Ullmark on Monday.

Kastelic is currently set to become a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 campaign but will give the Bruins a cheap depth option for at least a year. The 25-year-old forward tallied five goals and 10 points while averaging 7:43 of ice time in 63 games last season. He'll compete for a bottom-six role in training camp.