The Bruins have signed McNeill to a one-year, two-way contract, the team's official site reports.

McNeill 's deal carries a cap hit of $650,000 at the NHL level. The 25-year-old split last season in the AHL, recording 14 goals and 25 points in 49 games. The the 6-foot-2, 214-pounder, who Chicago selected 18th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, has two games worth of NHL experience to date and slots in as an organizational depth guy for a Boston organization that already has its share of good young forward prospects.