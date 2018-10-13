Bakos (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, TSN reports.

in order to process this transaction, the Bruins had to activate the prospect from the non-roster injured reserve list. Last season, Bakos recorded 14 goals and 26 assists over 52 appearances with Liberec Bili Tygri HC of the Czech Hockey League. The Slovakian winger is operating under a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins, so he could easily shuffle back to the parent club if and when injuries threaten the team up front.