Bruins' Martin Bakos: Lands deal with Boston

The Bruins have signed Bakos to a one-year, two-way contract, the team's official site reports.

Bakos, whose deal with the Bruins carries a cap hit of $700,000 at the NHL level, logged 14 goals and 40 points in 52 games with Liberec Bili Tygri HC of the Czech Hockey League last season. The 28-year-old will presumably vie for a bottom-six forward role in training camp, but he'll face plenty of competition from the Bruins' top prospects, as well any other newcomers the teams brings in via free agency.

