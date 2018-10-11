Bruins' Martin Bakos: Opens season on injured reserve
Bakos (lower-body) was injured during the preseason and added on the Bruins' season-opening injured reserve.
Once cleared of his injury the 28-year-old winger will be sent down to join AHL Providence, but it is unclear how long his current injury will shelve him for -- although the winger did skate with the Bruins sporting a non-contact jersey Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
