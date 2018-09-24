Bruins' Martin Bakos: Out with lower-body injury
Bakos will miss the remainder of training camp due to a lower-body injury.
The news all but guarantees Bakos won't make the 23-man roster coming out of camp -- something he was unlikely to do anyway. Once the winger is given the green light, he will almost certainly be shipped down to AHL Providence where he figures to stay for the remainder of the season.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...