Lohrei logged two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lohrei had gone five games without a point and was scratched once in that span. While he's been in the lineup far more often than not, the 25-year-old could still be pushed by Frederic Brunet and Jonathan Aspirot for playing time. Lohrei has produced three goals, five assists, 19 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 21 outings this season. He's in a third-pairing role with a spot on the second power-play unit, which gives him decent potential on offense.