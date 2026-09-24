Lohrei (undisclosed) resumed skating at Thursday's practice, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Head coach Marco Sturm stated that Lohrei was to underdog additional testing Wednesday for his undisclosed injury, and it seems that the 25-year-old defenseman passed them. Across 73 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign, he posted seven goals, 26 points, 72 shots on net and 93 blocked shots. Barring he stays healthy prior to puck drop on opening night, he could be in line for a heightened role during Charlie McAvoy's six-game suspension.