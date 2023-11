Lohrei was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday.

The move was made in conjunction with the Bruins activating Matt Grzelcyk from long-term injured reserve. Lohrei made his NHL debut Nov. 2 and he managed a goal, three assists, 17 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots in 10 games. Lohrei will get ample playing time in Providence, something the 22-year-old defenseman needs at this point in his career.