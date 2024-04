Lorlei was called up from AHL Providence on Friday.

Lohrei played quite well for the Bruins in limited action this season, as the rookie managed four goals, nine assists, 32 hits and 63 blocked shots in 41 games. He showed his offensive ability with Providence, picking up a goal and 14 assists in only 19 games. Lohrei provides extra depth on the blue line as the Bruins enter the postseason.