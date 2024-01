Lohrei was recalled by from AHL Providence on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Lohrei spent just one day in the minors, having been reassigned to Providence on Friday. He has six assists in 10 minor-league games as well as three goals and six points in 22 outings with Boston in 2023-24. Lohrei skipped Saturday's practice to have dental work done, but "he's an option" for the evening's game against Tampa Bay, according to coach Jim Montgomery.