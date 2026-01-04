Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Bags helper in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lohrei logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Lohrei is warming up with three helpers over his last five games. The defenseman has lost out on a power-play role since both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm are healthy, and Lohrei is also seeing time on the third pairing at even strength. The 24-year-old defenseman hasn't been able to fully replicate his production from last year with less ice time, but he still has a respectable 16 points, 31 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.
