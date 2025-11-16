Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Buries goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lohrei scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.
Lohrei has a goal and three assists over four contests since returning from a five-game stint as a healthy scratch. He could be poised for a larger role if Charlie McAvoy (face) misses time following his early exit from Saturday's game. Lohrei is up to 10 points, 11 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 15 appearances. There's scoring upside here already, and that will increase if he lands more consistent power-play usage.
More News
-
Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Out of coach's dog house for now•
-
Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Fuels offense in three-point effort•
-
Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Tallies on power play•
-
Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Manages assist in loss•
-
Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Inks two-year deal•
-
Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Manages power-play assist•