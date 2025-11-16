Lohrei scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lohrei has a goal and three assists over four contests since returning from a five-game stint as a healthy scratch. He could be poised for a larger role if Charlie McAvoy (face) misses time following his early exit from Saturday's game. Lohrei is up to 10 points, 11 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 15 appearances. There's scoring upside here already, and that will increase if he lands more consistent power-play usage.