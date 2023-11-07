Lohrei scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Lohrei is holding his own with two points, five shots on net and three blocked shots through his first three NHL games. His goal Monday put the Bruins up 2-0, and it was his first tally for the Bruins. The 22-year-old defenseman looks poised to stick in a bottom-four role with Derek Forbort (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (suspension) all out. McAvoy is eligible to return Saturday, though it's unclear if Lohrei will be the first blueliner sent back to AHL Providence when that happens.