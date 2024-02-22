Lohrei notched three assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

One of Lohrei's assists came on the power play. The 23-year-old blueliner entered the lineup with Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) designated week-to-week and out for the Bruins' current road trip. Lohrei has three goals, six assists, 34 shots on net, 24 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances at the NHL level this season. He has a good chance to stick in the lineup for a while after Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) left Wednesday's game early in the first period.