Lohrei notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Lohrei helped out on goals by Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha during the second period. The 24-year-old Lohrei had gone eight games without a point. He's seen his ice time fluctuate lately, as he plays on the third pairing at even strength and also on the second power-play unit. Lohrei has 12 points, 16 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances this season, putting him on track for a similar scoring output to his 33 points in 77 outings from 2024-25.