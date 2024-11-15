Lohrei recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Lohrei had been held off the scoresheet over his last nine games before helping out on a Charlie Coyle tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Lohrei has a chance to carve out a larger role in the absence of Hampus Lindholm (lower body), who is expected to be out multiple weeks. In addition to top-four minutes at even strength, Lohrei also appears to have the first chance to replace Lindholm on the second power-play unit. Lohrei is at five points, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances in 2024-25.