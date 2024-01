Lohrei was returned to AHL Providence on Saturday.

Lohrei has been credited with three goals, three assists, 34 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 21 hits in 27 NHL contests this season. The Bruins will get back blueliners Brandon Carlo (upper body) and Derek Forbort (undisclosed) for Saturday's matchup, so Lohrei was sent down and Parker Wotherspoon is slated to be a healthy scratch.