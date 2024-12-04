Lohrei notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Lohrei snapped a four-game slump with the helper. His last three points, over a span of eight games, have been power-play assists as he continues to play on the second unit. The 23-year-old defenseman is at nine points (four on the power play), 24 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 23 appearances.