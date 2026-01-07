Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lohrei scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.
Lohrei has a goal and three helpers over his last six games. The 24-year-old defenseman is getting active on offense despite a third-pairing role, and he should have a path to power-play time while Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) is on injured reserve. Lohrei is up to three goals, 17 points, 34 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances this season.
