Lohrei collected three assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Lohrei, who added three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. The 24-year-old blueliner has one goal, six points and 14 blocks to begin the season. After recording an NHL-worst minus-43 rating in 2024-25, he has an even plus-minus rating through 10 games this campaign.