Lohrei logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Lohrei was solid Saturday, including a play where he forced a turnover and fed James van Riemsdyk's for the Bruins' opening goal. The 23-year-old Lohrei has added two shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and four PIM over two playoff contests. It's unclear if he'll keep his spot in the lineup since Derek Forbort (undisclosed) has been cleared to play and Matt Grzelcyk also awaits an opportunity to draw into the lineup. Parker Wotherspoon and Kevin Shattenkirk could also be in danger of being scratched with the Bruins' defense corps getting healthier.