Lohrei signed a two-year, $6.4 million contract with Boston on Monday.

Lohrei compiled five goals, 33 points, 92 shots on net and 103 blocked shots across 77 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. He also ranked second on the team with 16 power-play points, but injuries to Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) played a part in that production. Still, Lohrei has positioned himself well for a larger role in 2025-26, which could include more time on Boston's top power-play unit.