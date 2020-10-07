Lohrei was drafted 58th overall by the Bruins at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Some think the Bruins reached for this guy, but that team knows its stuff so we going to withhold judgement. For now. Lohrei was ranked 132 among North American skaters, but he's loaded with skill. He put up 37 points, including 29 helpers, in 48 games with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers last season and is now at Ohio State. And that output was good enough for Lohrei to earn a spot on the All-American team for the 2020 Biosteel game last January. The left D is an overager and that always makes us raise a Spockian eyebrow. But defenders do mature later, especially those who funnel through the USHL. Suffice to say, Lohrei is a long way from the Hub of Hockey.