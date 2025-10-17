Lohrei provided an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

The helper was Lohrei's first point of the year in five appearances. He's playing in a top-four role at even strength, but he's lost the top power-play gig to Charlie McAvoy after filling in for him in that spot last year. Lohrei broke out with 33 points in 77 appearances in 2024-25, but he also had a minus-43 rating. The offense may stagnate in a smaller role, but his defensive play should improve with more experience. However, his lack of physicality makes him tough to roster in some fantasy formats if he's not generating enough offense.