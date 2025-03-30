Lohrei logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Lohrei was a game-time decision due to an illness, and he ended up playing just 16:44 in the contest, his lowest ice-time total since Dec. 21 versus the Sabres. Despite likely not being 100 percent, Lohrei was able to chip in a helper on Morgan Geekie's second-period tally. For the season, Lohrei is up to 30 points (14 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating over 69 appearances. While his offense is intriguing for a blueliner, his all-around game could still use some refinement.