Lohrei scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Lohrei ended a nine-game point drought with his tally to open the scoring at 3:44 of the third period. The 25-year-old defenseman continues to fill a bottom-four role, though he also remains in the power-play mix despite his recent lack of offense. For the season, Lohrei has seven goals, 24 points, 60 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 59 appearances.