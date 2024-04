Lohrei was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Lohrei has played 41 games with the big club this season, registering four goals and nine assists to go along with 43 shots on goal. The 23-year-old could play in Game 3 versus Toronto on Wednesday as Andrew Peeke (finger) and Derek Forbort (undisclosed) are both dealing with injuries. If he gets into Game 3, Lohrei will likely either play on the second or third defensive pairing.