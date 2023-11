Lohrei was elevated from AHL Providence on Wednesday.

Lohrei looks set to make his NHL debut against the Leafs on Thursday as the Bruins will be without Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) or Charlie McAvoy (suspension). In the minors this season, the 22-year-old Lohrei has generated four assists in seven games, showing the offensive upside that saw him selected 58th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.