Lohrei was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lohrei was recalled Friday as Brandon Carlo was still considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Lohrei had four goals, 13 points, 32 hits and 63 blocks in 41 NHL games this season. It appears that Carlo will suit up for Game 1 versus Toronto on Saturday with Lohrei's demotion.