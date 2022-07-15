Lohrei, who is bouncing back from an offseason knee procedure, plans to resume skating in a couple of weeks, Eric Russo of the Bruins' Official site reports.

The 2020 second-rounder, who relays that his injury rehab is going well, is expected to return to Ohio State University this coming season on the heels of a strong freshman campaign in which he scored four goals and 29 points in 31 games. When he was drafted, some considered Lohrei a reach at pick No. 58, but since then 6-foot-4, 204-pounder has emerged as one of the Bruins' top prospects and has a chance to be a key member of the team's blue line corps down the road.