Lohrei scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Lohrei's goal was his first since Jan. 28, though he has picked up the pace recently with five points across his last four outings. The defenseman continues to fill in on the top power-play unit in the absence of Charlie McAvoy (shoulder). Lohrei is up to four goals, 28 points (13 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 56 appearances. He is likely to end 2024-25 in a top-four role, so he's worth a look in most fantasy formats as long as the offense is steady.