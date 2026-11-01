Lohrei scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Lohrei snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. He answered the Blackhawks' fourth goal less than a minute later during the third period, sparking the Bruins' comeback. Lohrei has three goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances this season. He's holding onto a third-pairing role for now, but he could get scratched if he goes through any additional slumps, especially since the Bruins are rostering eight blueliners currently.