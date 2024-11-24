Lohrei logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lohrei has racked up four assists over his last five outings, with two of them coming on the power play. The 23-year-old was on the top pairing Saturday, logging 20:18 of ice time, including 2:07 on the power play. Lohrei is an intriguing option for fantasy while Hampus Lindholm (lower body) is out. For the season, Lohrei has eight points, 19 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances, and while he hasn't been in the lineup all the time, it appears he's moved past being a healthy scratch.