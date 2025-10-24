Lohrei scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

Lohrei's goal tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period, but the offense was just getting going on both sides. This was Lohrei's first goal and first power-play point of the campaign, as he's been moved into a smaller role with Charlie McAvoy leading the Bruins' blue line. Through nine contests, Lohrei has three points, eight shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating, and he remains firmly in a top-four role.