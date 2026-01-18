Lohrei scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lohrei earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 4 versus the Blues. The defenseman has four goals and two assists over eight outings in January for his best month since October. Overall, the defenseman has six goals, 21 points, 45 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-6 rating over 44 appearances this season.