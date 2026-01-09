Bruins' Mason Lohrei: Three-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lohrei scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Calgary on Thursday.
Lohrei looked like a fancy forward on the goal. He faked a slapper from the top of the left circle, toe dragged the puck back past a sprawling defender, and then ripped a wrister pas Joonas Korpisalo. Lohrei has a goal in each of his last two games, and he's on a three-game, three-point streak. The defender is up to 18 points in 39 games this season, and he has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last seven games.
