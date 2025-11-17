Blumel was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Blumel was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, but he'll join the NHL club after the Bruins placed several players on injured reserve Monday. He's made 13 regular-season appearances for the Stars over the past three seasons, logging two goals, 13 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging 9:01 of ice time.