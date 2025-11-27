default-cbs-image
Blumel (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Islanders.

Blumel was hurt tracking back on the Islanders' first goal of the game, and the 25-year-old was ruled out for the game prior to the first intermission. Typically, teams will not announce injuries that quickly, so this may be a concerning situation for Blumel. Riley Tufte or Jeffrey Viel would be candidates to play if Blumel misses additional time.

