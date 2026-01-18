Blumel scored two goals in AHL Providence's 5-0 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Blumel has four goals and two assists in eight AHL outings since he returned from a lower-body injury sustained during a stint in the NHL. The winger has 19 points in 21 total contests for Providence this season. With time missed, he's unlikely to earn a third straight 60-point campaign in the AHL, but he's still been plenty productive when healthy.