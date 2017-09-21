Beleskey is considered day-to-day with a foot injury suffered in Monday's clash with Montreal.

The team's announcement effectively rules Beleskey out for Thursday's preseason contest against the Flyers. However, fantasy owners can probably expect him to be ready for Opening Night against Nashville. The 29-year-old appeared in a mere 49 outings last season due to various ailments. If Beleskey can manage to get healthy and stay that way for a sustained period of time, he should get back to being a 30-point producer for the Bruins.