Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Day-to-day
Beleskey is day-to-day with an unspecified injury, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Beleskey, who was hit with a puck during preseason action Monday night, did not skate Tuesday. The 29-year-old winger is coming off a down season in which he recorded just three goals and eight points in 49 games. When healthy, Beleskey brings grit and shooting ability to the table, but at this point, he profiles more as a secondary scorer for the Bruins despite his annual cap hit of $3.8 million.
